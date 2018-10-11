Jim Jordan Blasts Rosenstein for being a ‘no show’ at Congressional Hearing: ‘Wonder why?’

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has angered congressional Republicans by delaying what was to have been an appearance Thursday before the House Judiciary Committee to answer questions regarding certain unscrupulous behavior.

“It is disappointing Rod Rosenstein will not be answering questions before Congress tomorrow—to put it mildly,” House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows said in a statement Wednesday.

“The Deputy Attorney General owes the American people answers about whether he participated in any conversations or decisions seeking to undermine President Trump’s administration from within. There is reason to be deeply concerned he did.”

