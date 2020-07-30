Jim Jordan Hammers Tech Giants

The tech monopolists who now censor conservatives openly, crushing any competition that stands in their way, spoke to their underlings on the Hill.

However, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio hammered out in red alert documentation what he and others had witnessed over years of Silicon Valley neglect and deception.

The Democrats, with their fingers in their ears and their heads firmly planted up their rear ends, responded in what has become typical of their insolence.

America must decide if it will follow them further down the path of inevitable national destruction.

