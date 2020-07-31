Jim Jordan Presses Dr. Fauci On COVID-19 Protest Hypocrisy

Friday’s testimony before the House coronavirus subcommittee on Friday was supposed to be just another snoozefest with Dr. Fauci fielding the same questions from obsequious Democrats and hostile Republicans.

But viewers perked up roughly 2 hours into the hearing on Friday when Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, one of the good doctor’s most vocal critics, was called on to ask a question.

His initial question was simple enough: “Dr. Fauci,” Jordan asked. “Can protests spread the virus?”

Considering the straightforwardness of the question, Dr. Fauci seemed surprisingly startled. He took a few moments to gather his thoughts, then responded that all large gatherings where people aren’t complying with all social distancing recommendations are ill-advised – though, the good doctor insisted, he didn’t want to make a specific judgment about what types of activities are permissible, and which aren’t.

But Jordan soon pointed out that the good doctor has made a lot of “judgment calls” – including opposing in-person worship and other practices seemingly protected by the first amendment.

Aside from the high probability that speaking out against the protests would instantly transform him into a target of deranged leftists, why does the good doctor feel justified to couch all criticisms of the protests in such mealymouthed language, while treating work, worship and other “rights” with much less respect?

He couldn’t answer. Instead, he reiterated that it wasn’t for him to say.

As far as Friday entertainment goes, Jordan’s grilling is one to remember.

Wow Rep. @Jim_Jordan GRILLS Dr. Fauci on whether protests are increasing the spread of the virus. Watch This 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DHxSs7lDUH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2020

