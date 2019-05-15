Jim Jordan Says AG Barr ‘Serious’ About Uncovering Origins of Russia Probe

Attorney General William Barr fully intends to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation and find out why federal authorities conducted surveillance on the Trump campaign, House Judiciary Committee member Jim Jordan told Fox News on Tuesday evening.

“I think this is Bill Barr doing what he said (he would do),” Jordan, an Ohio Republican, said during a panel discussion on “The Ingraham Angle.” “Remember when he was in front of the Senate Finance Committee four weeks ago? (Barr) said he was serious about putting a team to get to the bottom of this.”

Jordan’s comments came in response to remarks on MSNBC earlier in the evening by former CIA Director John Brennan, who insisted that surveillance of the Trump campaign went through a “rigorous due process” and was approved by the FISA court. Any efforts by Republicans to portray the surveillance as a “deep state” operation are a misrepresentation, Brennan said.

