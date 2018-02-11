Jim Jordan: 'Swamp Won' On Bill Boosting Spending By $300 Billion

Rep. Jim Jordan says the swamp struck back with the passage of a massive budget deal that increases government spending by $300 billion.

“I’m saying the swamp won and the American taxpayer lost,” Mr. Jordan, co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus, said on “Fox News Sunday.”

The Ohio Republican said fiscal conservatives were poised to reduce government spending this time around, but Republican leadership caved despite having majorities in each house of Congress.

He dismissed Republicans who said there weren’t enough votes in the Senate to overcome a filibuster from Democrats.

