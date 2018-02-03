Jim Jordan: We Need Second Special Counsel From 'Outside The Swamp'

As one would expect, there’s been a huge partisan divide on the controversial Nunes memo that was publicly released yesterday. The memo purports to show FISA abuses in the Russia probe, specifically claiming that the Steele dossier was an “essential” basis for FISA warrants on ex-Trump campaign advisor Carter Page and that the judges approving the warrants weren’t told of the political motivations behind the dossier.

.@Jim_Jordan: “I definitely think there are grounds for a second special counsel.” pic.twitter.com/uOCClJpoPa — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 3, 2018

One of the biggest cheerleaders of #ReleaseTheMemo appeared on Fox & Friends this morning to hype the memo’s findings as a reason to discredit the Russia investigation but to also call on a second special counsel to investigate the “real” collusion involving Hillary Clinton and the FBI.

