Jim Jordan: Will Force Impeachment Vote If Rosenstein Doesn't Deliver Info

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said on Sunday that if the Department of Justice doesn’t hand over documents that Congress has requested, he and other lawmakers will force a vote on the impeachment of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“If they don’t give us the information that we, as a separate and equal branch of government are entitled to have in order to get answers for the American people, then we will actually call to vote for the impeachment of Rod Rosenstein,” Jordan told radio host John Catsimatidis in an interview on AM 970 in New York.

Jordan and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), leaders in the House Freedom Caucus, led a group of conservative lawmakers in filing articles of impeachment against Rosenstein on Wednesday.

