Jimmy Carter Says Trump Could Win Nobel Peace Prize

Former President Jimmy Carter says Donald Trump has a good chance of winning a Nobel Peace Prize if he successfully negotiates a peace deal with North Korea.

During an interview with Politico’s Off Message podcast, Carter said, “If President Trump is successful in getting a peace treaty that’s acceptable to both sides with North Korea, I think he certainly ought to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize.”

“I think it would be a worthy and a momentous accomplishment that no previous president has been able to realize,” he continued.

Trump and Kim Jong-un are scheduled to meet on June 12, but reports claim White House National Security Advisor John Bolton has endangered the meeting with recent comments.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for Trump to be nominated for the prize last month.

Elon Musk said on Monday, “It might be premature to judge the North Korea situation,” when he was asked if Trump deserves the award.