Jimmy Kimmel after Florida shooting: Trump has 'literally done nothing' to prevent gun violence

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took a swipe at Republicans who are quick to offer thoughts and prayers after the deadly mass shooting Wednesday at a Florida high school that took the lives of 17 people and said President Trump has done “literally done nothing” to solve the problem of gun violence.

In an emotional opening monologue Thursday on his show, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the comedian implored lawmakers and Trump to take tangible steps to prevent future mass shootings.

“As I’m sure you know and feel, this is another very sad day in America. Another senseless shooting. This time – at a high school in Parkland, Fla.,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel featured footage of Trump saying no child or teacher “should ever be in danger in an American school” and “no parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning” after the Florida attack.

“So I agree with both of those statements,” Kimmel said in response. “So here’s what you do to fix that. Tell your buddies in Congress — tell [House Speaker] Paul Ryan, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell, [Florida Sen.] Marco Rubio — all the family men who care so much about their communities — that what we need — are laws. Real laws — that do everything possible to keep assault rifles — out of the hands of people who are going to shoot our kids.”

