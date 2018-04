Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes For Vulgar Comments -- But Skips Apology To Melania Trump

Jimmy Kimmel apologized for making a vulgar sex joke about Fox News’ Sean Hannity–but did not apologize to Melania Trump for mocking her accent.

Kimmel tweeted Sunday:

Kimmel had previously used jokes to insult Hannity that were characterized as being homophobic.

Don't worry – just keep tweeting – you'll get back on top! (or does Trump prefer you on bottom?) Either way, keep your chin up big fella..XO https://t.co/R4QJCoGYCL — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

When your clown makeup rubs off on Trump’s ass, does it make his butt look like a Creamsicle? https://t.co/DEhmfOh0Hn — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

