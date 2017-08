Canada. Australia. Oman. Mongolia.

All countries that Americans pointed to when asked to find North Korea on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

With tensions simmering between North Korea and the U.S., as President Donald Trump has warned of “fire and fury,” Kimmel decided to take to Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles to see how many people could find North Korea on a map.

None could, in a segment that was posted to YouTube on Tuesday.

