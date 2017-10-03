Jimmy Kimmel Bashes Gun Rights After Las Vegas Massacre (But Has His Own Armed Security)

Jimmy Kimmel used the platform of his talk show last night to rail against gun rights in the aftermath of the Las Vegas massacre but failed to mention the fact that he has his own armed security and recently increased it.

Breaking down in tears at one point, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host said Republican lawmakers, “should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country.”

The video is YouTube’s number one trending video and has received well over a million views overnight.

Kimmel went on to slam politicians who “won’t do anything about this because the NRA has their balls in a money clip,” adding that their “thoughts and your prayers are insufficient.”

He then turned the monologue into an anti-Trump rant, declaring, “There are a lot of things we could do about it. But we don’t, which is interesting because when someone with a beard attacks us, we tap phones, we invoke travel bans, we build walls, we take every possible precaution to make sure it doesn’t happen again. But when an American buys a gun and kills other Americans, then there’s nothing we can do about that.”

Breitbart’s Ian Mason debunks most of Kimmel’s claims, almost all of which had nothing to do with the weapons used by killer Stephen Paddock during Sunday night’s massacre.

But for Kimmel, it’s very much a case of do as I say, not do as I do.

A 2015 clip from his show uploaded to YouTube features one of the security guard’s whose job it is to protect Kimmel and his production staff.

When his shirt lifts up for a brief moment, the man is seen to be carrying a Glock pistol in a holster.

In other words – Kimmel is against gun rights, unless it applies to his own personal security.

Recent reports also confirm that Kimmel has beefed up his security due to the increasingly polarized and political nature of his rants.

According to the Mercury News, “Ever since the late-night show host began crusading against the effort by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, there have been “incidents with Trump supporters” that have forced him to increase security at his show tapings.”

In response, “the show has increased personnel at both the front and back entrances. This personnel consists of highly-trained, off-duty police officers.”

Judging by the video clip of the security guard above, these security guards are almost certain to be packing.

Kimmel’s hypocrisy is a reminder of the fact that many liberals rely on men carrying guns to protect them but want to deny that right to the rest of the American people.

Michael Moore, who built part of his career on tearing down the second amendment, admitted in a 2008 Larry King interview that he owns a gun and also relies on armed security.

