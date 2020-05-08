Jimmy Kimmel Busted for ‘Misleading’ Video Edit to Bash Mike Pence

ABC’s Left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is getting blasted for airing a deceptively edited video implying that Vice President Mike Pence was faking his recent effort to help a health care facility.

In addition to social media backlash, journalists at NBC News and Buzzfeed News called out Kimmel for putting out “misleading” and “selective” video, adding that the original C-SPAN footage disproves his claim.

Vice President Pence was seen on Thursday delivering boxes of personal protection equipment to a health care facility in Alexandria, Virginia.

At the end of the version that aired on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the vice president is heard saying, “Well, can I carry the empty ones? Just for the camera?”

Read More

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Respect Liberal Authority!

Respect Liberal Authority!

U.S. News
Comments
Facebook Censorship Council Includes Pro-Muslim Brotherhood Activist

Facebook Censorship Council Includes Pro-Muslim Brotherhood Activist

U.S. News
Comments

University Giving Coronavirus Aid Money to Illegals

U.S. News
comments

Tucker on FBI Frame-Up of Flynn: ‘How Many Other Lives Have They Destroyed?’

U.S. News
comments

Adam Schiff Changed Russia Document Release Strategy Because Grenell Forced His Hand

U.S. News
comments

Comments