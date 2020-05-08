Jimmy Kimmel Busted for ‘Misleading’ Video Edit to Bash Mike Pence

ABC’s Left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is getting blasted for airing a deceptively edited video implying that Vice President Mike Pence was faking his recent effort to help a health care facility.

In addition to social media backlash, journalists at NBC News and Buzzfeed News called out Kimmel for putting out “misleading” and “selective” video, adding that the original C-SPAN footage disproves his claim.

Vice President Pence was seen on Thursday delivering boxes of personal protection equipment to a health care facility in Alexandria, Virginia.

At the end of the version that aired on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the vice president is heard saying, “Well, can I carry the empty ones? Just for the camera?”

Edit is misleading. I went back to the original @cspan footage and sounds like @VP was making a joke about the empty boxes. He doesn't carry those last boxes. He shuts the van doors and turns to speak CEO of @fedresources I isolated the clip here: https://t.co/GQQTE2D6Ki https://t.co/1apBTVlBw3 — Emmanuelle Saliba 🧐 (@_esaliba) May 8, 2020

Read More

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!