Jimmy Kimmel Defends Predator Harvey Weinstein, Calls NYT 'Disgusting'

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has come out defending disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, calling the “failing, one-sided” New York Times piece that broke Weinstein’s sexual misconduct “disgusting.”

Donald Trump Jr. first asked Kimmel on Saturday, “Thoughts on Harvey Weinstein?” in response to a sarcastic comment Kimmel made to President Trump.

The question did not please Kimmel.

“You mean that big story from the failing, liberal, one-sided NYTimes? I think it is disgusting,” he tweeted.

Kimmel’s comment is especially interesting given it sounds exactly like Trump’s description of the “liberal” publication.

“The failing New York Times would do much better if they were honest!” Trump had tweeted earlier this year.

“Remember when the failing New York Times apologized to its subscribers, right after the election, because their coverage was so wrong. Now worse!”

Kimmel’s harsh words about the New York Times appear unwarranted considering the several pieces penned by the publication praising Kimmel on numerous occasions.

It remains to be seen if the publication will continue to shower Kimmel with praise in light of his negative remarks.


Related Articles

Shock Poll: NFL Now Least Liked Sport, Core Fans Down 31%

Shock Poll: NFL Now Least Liked Sport, Core Fans Down 31%

U.S. News
Comments
Flashback: Harvey Weinstein & Jennifer Lawrence Present Bill Clinton With GLAAD Award

Flashback: Harvey Weinstein & Jennifer Lawrence Present Bill Clinton With GLAAD Award

U.S. News
Comments

BLM Receives Backlash For Shutting Down ACLU Free Speech Event

U.S. News
Comments

YouTube ‘Tweaks’ Search Algorithms After Vegas Conspiracy Goes Viral

U.S. News
Comments

Outrage as University of Nevada professor is caught on camera blaming TRUMP for Mandalay Bay massacre

U.S. News
Comments

Comments