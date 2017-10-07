Jimmy Kimmel Defends Predator Harvey Weinstein, Calls NYT 'Disgusting'

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has come out defending disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, calling the “failing, one-sided” New York Times piece that broke Weinstein’s sexual misconduct “disgusting.”

Donald Trump Jr. first asked Kimmel on Saturday, “Thoughts on Harvey Weinstein?” in response to a sarcastic comment Kimmel made to President Trump.

The question did not please Kimmel.

“You mean that big story from the failing, liberal, one-sided NYTimes? I think it is disgusting,” he tweeted.

You mean that big story from the failing, liberal, one-sided @nytimes? I think it is disgusting. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 7, 2017

Kimmel’s comment is especially interesting given it sounds exactly like Trump’s description of the “liberal” publication.

“The failing New York Times would do much better if they were honest!” Trump had tweeted earlier this year.

The failing @NYTimes would do much better if they were honest! https://t.co/ATy8R3knS2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

“Remember when the failing New York Times apologized to its subscribers, right after the election, because their coverage was so wrong. Now worse!”

Remember when the failing @nytimes apologized to its subscribers, right after the election, because their coverage was so wrong. Now worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2017

Kimmel’s harsh words about the New York Times appear unwarranted considering the several pieces penned by the publication praising Kimmel on numerous occasions.

Jimmy Kimmel, a son of Las Vegas, delivered one of the most emotionally searing monologues in his show's history https://t.co/KvkRtIG0xA — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 3, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel refused to back down from his attacks on Bill Cassidy. Our late-night roundup: https://t.co/MmpiI5Auxe — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 21, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel says Trump Tower is now its own monument to racism. Late-night roundup: https://t.co/0sngeaeRQi — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 18, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel pitched a plan he said he thought President Trump's supporters might get behind. Late-night roundup: https://t.co/wZS43i5dlD — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 16, 2017

It remains to be seen if the publication will continue to shower Kimmel with praise in light of his negative remarks.