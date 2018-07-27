Jimmy Kimmel Hopes Cohen Tapes End Trump’s Marriage

Late-night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel fantasized about how recently released tapes between President Donald Trump and his former attorney Michael Cohen could lead to the end of the president’s marriage with First Lady Melania Trump.

“We have so much to get to — a veritable cornucopia of crazy. All stirred up by our Celebrity Appresident, whose voice we heard on Tuesday night instructing his former lawyer to pay off a Playboy Playmate,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue.

“And now today we learn there are more tapes to be heard and shared with friends. Investigators reportedly have more than a hundred audio recordings of Michael Cohen chatting with and about Donald Trump,” Kimmel continued.

