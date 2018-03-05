Jimmy Kimmel Opens Oscars By Trashing Trump, Pushing Equal Pay, Penis Jokes, and Gun Control

Jimmy Kimmel Opened the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night by making penis jokes while acknowledging Hollywood’s sexual harassment scandals, taking several shots at President Donald Trump, dinging the entertainment industry problem with equal pay, and pushing gun control politics.

“This year, when you hear your name called, don’t get up right away. Give us a minute. We don’t want another thing,” Kimmel began, alluding to last year’s Best Picture fiasco.

“Oscar is the most beloved, respected man in Hollywood,” Kimmel said, making the first #MeToo moment joke and looking to a giant golden Oscar statuette on the stage. “Keeps his hands where you can see them. Never says a rude word, and most importantly, no penis at all. He’s literally a statute of limitations. And that’s the kind of men we need more of in this town.”

“Here’s how clueless Hollywood is: we made a movie called What Women Want, and it stars Mel Gibson,” the Live host quipped to few laughs.

