Jimmy Kimmel Threatens to Assault Fox News Host After Criticism of Hollywood Elite

Image Credits: Obama White House.

On the Wednesday broadcast of his late-night program, Jimmy Kimmel responded to criticism he has received for his controversial monologue Tuesday night where he ripped Republican Senator Bill Cassidy for using his name to push for the Cassidy-Graham Obamacare replacement proposal.

Kimmel, a fierce proponent of the healthcare law, received many rebuttals for his political statement notably FOX & Friends host Brian Kilmeade. Kilmeade called Kimmel a member of the “Hollywood elite” for “pushing” politics. Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host set his aim at the FOX host and let loose.

Kimmel said the FOX host “kisses my ass like a little boy meeting Batman” whenever the two cross paths and claimed he is “dying” to be a member of the “Hollywood elite.”

