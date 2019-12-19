JK Rowling Cancelled by Woke Outrage Mob For Saying Biological Sex is Real

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has been cancelled by the very ‘woke’ outrage mob she helped create after tweeting her support for a woman who was fired for saying “men cannot change into women.”

Rowling returned to Twitter for the first time in months to show solidarity with Maya Forstater, who lost her job at the Centre for Global Development, a think tank that campaigns against inequality, over a tweet that’s more than a year old.

“What I am so surprised at is that smart people I admire, who are absolutely pro-science in other areas, and champion human rights & womens rights are tying themselves in knots to avoid saying the truth that men cannot change into women (because that might hurt mens feelings),” tweeted Forstater in September 2018.

After Forstater was fired, numerous prominent public figures came out to support her, including Rowling.

“Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security,” the 54-year-old tweeted.

“But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?” she asked.

For the atrocious thought crime of agreeing that biological sex is real, Rowling faced an immediate mob onslaught and the hashtag #TERF (trans exclusionary radical feminist) began trending.

“My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours,” said the mother of a transgender daughter. “It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee. The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up.”

“Over the past couple of years JK Rowling has used her massive platform and influence almost exclusively to destroy the UK left and ruin the lives of trans people,” tweeted another user.

“There is literally no excuse at this point for not knowing that jk rowling is a transphobe who hates trans people, especially trans women,” added another.

“I grew up as a trans child reading your books as an escape. I would often pick out names from characters to give to myself, before I ever felt comfortable in who I was. This decision, to support people that hate me, and want to do me harm. It brings me to tears… Why. Why?” asked another.

Rowling being cancelled is particularly ironic given that she has thrown her weight behind virtually every ludicrous ‘woke’ crusade in recent years, including by claiming that her character Hermione was black despite her being described as having a “white face” in the Harry Potter books.

