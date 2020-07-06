JK Rowling: Gay People Being ‘Shunted Towards Hormones and Surgery’ Is ‘New Kind of Conversion Therapy’

Harry Potter author Joanne ‘JK’ Rowling has again been targeted by trans activists for warning that children believed to be “trans” should not necessarily be “shunted towards hormones and surgery”.

“I’ve ignored fake tweets attributed to me and [retweeted] widely. I’ve ignored porn tweeted at children on a thread about their art. I’ve ignored death and rape threats. I’m not going to ignore this,” wrote the Scotland-based author in the first tweet of an 11-part thread responding to an individual who accused her of “pivoting to supporting those who call people who take mental health medication ‘lazy’.

“When you lie about what I believe about mental health medication… you cross a line,” she said, detailing her own “mental health challenges” and past use of anti-depressants.

“Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests,” she insisted, referring to the medical interventions involved in “transitioning” children from one “gender” to another.

“Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function,” she warned.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Read more

Our 4th of July Super Sale has been extended! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!