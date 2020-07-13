JK Rowling Handprints Vandalised After Opposing ‘Hormones and Surgery’ for Trans Kids

Handprints on the streets of Edinburgh honouring Harry Potter author Joanne ‘JK’ Rowling have been vandalised following her comments against the “medicalisation” of trans kids.

The handprints were laid down on the streets of the Scottish capital after receiving its Edinburgh award in 2008, alongside those of other Scottish worthies such as Olympic cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy.

JK Rowling's handprints smeared with red paint amid 'transphobic' row https://t.co/DiLPDxc9wi via @MailOnline — john gollop (@GollopGuern) July 13, 2020

Rowling’s handprints — and only Rowling’s handprints — had been smeared over with blood-red paint, with the multicoloured transgender flag planted beside it, the Telegraph reports.

Rowling, once a darling of left-progressives for her massive donations to the Labour Party, calls to re-run the 2016 EU referendum, and claims that her fictional villain Lord Voldemort was “nowhere near as bad” as U.S. President Donald Trump, has lately fallen foul of them for her insistence that biological sex has an importance beyond mere gender identity, and for expressing concerns about supposedly transgender children being “shunted towards hormones and surgery”.

