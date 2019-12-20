JK Rowling got cancelled by the very ‘woke’ outrage mob she helped create.

Should we care?

No.



Women fired over a year old tweet stating the truth about transgenders. JK Rowling called transphobic for defending her.

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTul7Lk7Aik

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————