JK Rowling Lies; Claims Trump Ignored Disabled Boy in Wheelchair

Author JK Rowling is hysterically lying about President Donald Trump, claiming he deliberately ignored a disabled boy in a wheelchair.

Video of Trump meeting a group of children shows him immediately walking into the room and bending down to greet the disabled boy.

So @jk_rowling is on a tirade about how Trump ignored a kid in a wheelchair, but she conveniently left out the clip from the beginning: pic.twitter.com/v3tBXI8WY9 — ???? (@scratch_point) July 28, 2017

However, Rowling trashed Trump on Twitter, commenting, “How stunning, and how horrible, that Trump cannot bring himself to shake the hand of a small boy who only wanted to touch the President.”

How stunning, and how horrible, that Trump cannot bring himself to shake the hand of a small boy who only wanted to touch the President. /4x — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 28, 2017

She then went on a blubbering rant about how Trump was a “Monster of narcissism (who) values only himself and his pale reflections. The disabled, minorities, transgender people, the poor, women.”

One problem with that; Rowling is talking absolute shit.

The clip Rowling is referring to is from a different moment when Trump obviously cannot see that the disabled boy is reaching out to him.

The earlier clip, which Rowling did not post, clearly illustrates how Trump spent the most time with the disabled boy out of anyone else in the room.

Rowling’s attack on Trump once again exposes her as a melodramatic, virtue-signalling witch who poses as a great humanitarian yet is really a vile person who is forced to lie about others to make herself look good.

Rowling has yet to respond about whether she will take in Syrian refugees she claims to care so deeply about.

The Harry Potter author, who is worth around $1.2 billion dollars, owns multiple mansions and has umpteen spare bedrooms yet hasn’t volunteered to house a single migrant.

