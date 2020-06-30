JK Rowling Says She Has Received Thousands Of Emails Of Concern Over 'Aims And Methods Of Trans Activism'

Image Credits: Walter McBride/WireImage / Getty Images.

Author JK Rowling took to Twitter once again Sunday and posted another string of tweets condemning the trans-activist movement, noting that she has received thousands of emails of support from people who are concerned it is being used to further sexual assault.

Rowling’s posts came in response to a commentary piece by Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle over the weekend, charging that Rowling is using her history of sexual assault, which she revealed in a recent essay, as “justification” for “discriminating” against transgender people.

Russell-Moyle apologised to Rowling after receiving a backlash over the piece.

“JK Rowling’s first disclosures of domestic abuse and sexual assault in her recent article on trans issues were heartfelt and must have been hard to say.” the MP wrote.

“Whilst I may disagree with some of her analysis on trans rights, it was wrong of me to suggest that she used her own dreadful experience in anything other than good faith,” he added.

Rowling responded to the apology, again defending her position and noting that “professionals working in women’s refuges, the prison service, the social work system, the criminal justice system and the police” have all related stories to her about trans activism being misused by predatory individuals.

In her previous essay, Rowling labeled critics of her “transphobia” victims of “groupthink” and charged that they are putting women at risk.

“When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman – and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones – then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside. That is a simple truth,” Rowling wrote.

The author is sticking staunchly to her views, despite being fiercely targeted by ‘woke’ critics, even within the literary agency and the publishing house she is associated with.

Fortunately for Rowling both companies have backed her, which may or may not be to do with the fact that she sells tens of millions of books every year.

