Joaquin Castro 'Doxxes' Trump Donors for 'Fueling Campaign of Hate'

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) came under fire Tuesday after exposing several of President Trump’s top donors, with critics saying he was putting private citizens’ lives in danger.

In a widely condemned tweet, Castro highlighted the names of several San Antonio area employers and retirees who evidently made maximum donations to President Trump in 2019.

Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump — the owner of ⁦@BillMillerBarBQ⁩, owner of the ⁦@HistoricPearl, realtor Phyllis Browning, etc⁩. Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.’ pic.twitter.com/YT85IBF19u — Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) August 6, 2019

“Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders,’” said Castro, who’s running the 2020 Democrat presidential campaign of his brother, Julian.

A representative for the Trump campaign responded that Castro should delete the tweet and offer an apology.

“How low have Dems sunk?” asked Director of Communications Tim Murtaugh. “Naming private citizens & their employers, targeting them for political views and exercising 1st Amendment rights.”

“Should delete & apologize. Castro campaign should disavow.”

How low have Dems sunk? This is Joaquin Castro, Congressman & chair of his brother's campaign. Naming private citizens & their employers, targeting them for political views and exercising 1st Amendment rights. Should delete & apologize. Castro campaign should disavow. pic.twitter.com/5MSJPBBaF0 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) August 6, 2019

Other Trump supporters, and even leftist journalists, also expressed outrage at Castro’s escalation, with many accusing him of inciting violence against the people he named.

“Democrat leaders hate @realDonaldTrump’s supporters so much they’re now doxxing them,” said GOP chair Ronna McDaniel. “Imagine the media outrage if Republicans did this.”

Democrat leaders hate @realDonaldTrump’s supporters so much they’re now doxxing them. Imagine the media outrage if Republicans did this.https://t.co/YaCDTYT8ZV — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 6, 2019

“This dangerous intimidation of @RealDonaldTrump supporters is another reason to allow political contributions to be kept confidential,” expressed Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

This dangerous intimidation of @RealDonaldTrump supporters is another reason to allow political contributions to be kept confidential. https://t.co/W31chv0S0E — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 6, 2019

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) also weighed in saying Castro was wrong to target people “for their political views. Period.”

“This isn’t a game,” said Scalise. “It’s dangerous, and lives are at stake. I know this firsthand.”

People should not be personally targeted for their political views. Period. This isn’t a game. It’s dangerous, and lives are at stake. I know this firsthand. https://t.co/PbxUMIOhae — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 6, 2019

HuffPo contributor Yashar Ali also criticized Castro for setting a “terrible and dangerous precedent.”

“In the wake of a horrific mass shooting, a member of Congress named the retirees in San Antonio who gave maximum political contributions to Trump,” said USA Today editor David Mastio, adding, “This seems like a dangerous escalation to me.”

In the wake of a horrific mass shooting, a member of Congress named the retirees in San Antonio who gave maximum political contributions to Trump. This seems like a dangerous escalation to me. https://t.co/X6Hr5izeul — David Mastio (@DavidMastio) August 6, 2019

Editor Steve Krakauer pointed out Castro was targeting San Antonio’s largest employers, as well as contributors to charity and an Asian American female pastor.

Joaquin Castro is attacking – by name – some of the largest employers in San Antonio, a bunch of retirees, people that give hundreds of thousands to charity, local business owners, and an Asian American female pastor, among others … for the crime of supporting a politician. https://t.co/mufxkdaIdH — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) August 6, 2019

Castro has thus far refused to remove the tweet as writing, despite the backlash.

