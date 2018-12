In a year characterized by big ups and downs in the stock market, one thing Wall Street has been able to rely on is a steady increase in the number of new jobs.

Economic tea readers predict the same in November. The U.S. likely added 190,000 new jobs last month to keep the unemployment rate at a 49-year low of 3.7%, forecasters say.

Here’s what to watch in the latest employment report due Friday morning.

