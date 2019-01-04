Job Growth Surges By 312,000

Image Credits: Mark Lyons/Getty Images.

Job creation ended 2018 on a powerful note, with nonfarm payrolls surging by 312,000 in December though the unemployment rate rose to 3.9 percent.

The jobless rate, which was last higher in June, rose for the right reason as 419,000 new workers entered the workforce and the labor force participation rate increased to 63.1 percent. The participation level was up 0.2 percentage points from November and 0.4 percentage points compared with a year earlier.

Construction crews and cranes dominate the landscape of the Hudson Yards (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

A broader measure of unemployment that includes discouraged workers and those holding part-time jobs for economic reasons held steady at 7.6 percent.

