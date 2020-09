Joe Biden stopped in Duluth, Minnesota and walked up to a couple of MAGA hat-wearing patriots who told him he doesn’t have a chance, and Sleepy Joe replied, “I know. Probably not.”

Why is #NoChanceJoe even running against President Trump if he knows he’s got no shot?

Also, check out this meme from Space Force 7:

