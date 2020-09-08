Joe Biden Admits Own National Mask Mandate Proposal Is Unconstitutional

Joe Biden admitted on Monday that his own proposed national mask mandate is unconstitutional.

Biden has repeatedly called for a federal mandate, often using it as an example of what he would do differently about the coronavirus than President Trump, whom Biden claims “failed to act.”

But he told CBS 5 in Arizona, “There’s a constitutional issue whether the federal government can issue such a mandate.”

Biden now says a national mask mandate is probably unconstitutional and he wouldn’t do it. This is a full 180-degree reversal. pic.twitter.com/cSxo6Q5LCD — Alex Marlow (@AlexMarlow) September 7, 2020

He added, “I don’t think constitutionally they could, so I wouldn’t issue a mandate.”

On Wednesday, he denied ever calling for a mandate and claimed he was a “constitutionalist.”

Read more



The violent crime rate for black folks is what it is because Democrat run cities have created a sociological economic nightmare for black Americans for decades. While committing an accepted genocide on black babies decimating the numbers of black Americans by roughly 250 black babies everyday. The very same Democrats these useful idiots support. Ignoring with a visceral stupidity that the current President has lowered the black unemployment rate to historic levels and increased economic opportunity even in the oppressive Democrat held cities the rage is generated from. Instead, this modern black civil rights movement against police brutality has been hijacked by white Marxists posing as their saviors. Harboring a skewed message of hate, paranoia, and demoralization that is terrifying the rest of America smack dab in the middle of an election year.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!