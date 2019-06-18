Joe Biden Advocates "Real Physical Revolution" to Push Through His Political Agenda

Presidential frontrunner Joe Biden advocated a “real physical revolution” to push through his political agenda during a speech at Trinity University in Washington.

Asked by host Joy Reid how he would get his proposals through a Senate controlled by the GOP, Biden said, “There are certain things where it just takes a brass knuckle fight.”

The former Vice-President then appeared to walk back his rhetoric, saying it was the president’s job to “persuade the public”.

“So you go out and beat them….you make the case — you make an explicit case,” said Biden.

However, he then suggested, rather than to just “go home,” it was better to turn to more extreme methods.

“Or let’s start a real physical revolution if you’re talking about it because we have to be able to change what we’re doing within our system,” said Biden.

Given how polarized America is right now, one wonders what the reaction would have been to a Republican making similar comments.

