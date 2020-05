Joe Biden Again Says ‘Intercourse’ When Discussing Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, again bizarrely used the term “intercourse” when discussing President Donald Trump’s response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic is the president has no intercourse whatsoever with the rest of the world on dealing with these things,” Biden said during an interview with MSNBC’s Morning Joeon Friday.

Biden then recounted the Obama administration’s response to the 2014 Ebola crisis by mistakenly referring to the deadly illness as the “coronavirus” outbreak, before quickly correcting himself.

“Barack Obama led on the corona — I mean, excuse me — in the pandemic that occurred when we were in office. It was kept in Africa. We organized the world, we put things together.”

Biden first used the term “intercourse” during a Monday interview with CBS4 Miami, when asked if he would restore funding to the World Health Organization, which President Trump halted in response to its actions with China at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

Owen and Harrison comment on the awkward interview of Joe Biden and Mika Brzezinski.

