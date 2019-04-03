Joe Biden and Progressive Hypocrisy

One of the more interesting fronts in the Democrat internecine struggle between the rich, old People of Pallor and the “woke” young People of Color centers on Joe Biden and his penchant for inappropriately touching women.

Biden’s bad habit of invading the personal space of women and girls in sexually suggestive ways has long been known and dismissed as a personal quirk of his regular-guy persona.

But with Biden making noises about entering the 2020 presidential race, many Dems on the left are suddenly having epiphanies about Uncle Joe’s sexist sins. With a dozen candidates vying for the nomination, Biden’s long-forgiven antics are now coming back as “woke” political karma.

“Creepy Uncle Joe” has slipped in the polls after videos of him being “handsy” with girls and women have gone viral.