Joe Biden and Progressive Hypocrisy

Image Credits: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call.

One of the more interesting fronts in the Democrat internecine struggle between the rich, old People of Pallor and the “woke” young People of Color centers on Joe Biden and his penchant for inappropriately touching women.

Biden’s bad habit of invading the personal space of women and girls in sexually suggestive ways has long been known and dismissed as a personal quirk of his regular-guy persona.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for It’s On Us

But with Biden making noises about entering the 2020 presidential race, many Dems on the left are suddenly having epiphanies about Uncle Joe’s sexist sins. With a dozen candidates vying for the nomination, Biden’s long-forgiven antics are now coming back as “woke” political karma.

Read more


“Creepy Uncle Joe” has slipped in the polls after videos of him being “handsy” with girls and women have gone viral.


Related Articles

Tucker Carlson Beats CNN's Entire Line-Up Combined, So Now CNN Targets His Advertisers

Tucker Carlson Beats CNN’s Entire Line-Up Combined, So Now CNN Targets His Advertisers

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Host Says “Lock Her Up” Chants Should Have Been Shut Down For “Hate Speech”

CNN Host Says “Lock Her Up” Chants Should Have Been Shut Down For “Hate Speech”

U.S. News
Comments

Martin Shkreli is Being Tortured in Prison

U.S. News
comments

Woman Accuses Biden of Inappropriate Behavior at Sexual Assault Event

U.S. News
comments

Many of CNN’s national security analysts have undisclosed ties to oppressive Qatari regime

U.S. News
comments

Comments