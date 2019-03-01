Joe Biden Apologizes For Calling Mike Pence 'A Decent Guy'

Potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden apologized on Thursday for referring to Vice President Mike Pence as “a decent guy.”

Biden made the “decent guy” comment earlier in the day while speaking in Omaha, Nebraska:

Failed New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon attacked Biden on Twitter after hearing his comments:

Please consider how this falls on the ears of our community. @DrBiden https://t.co/Cw2beknTj7

Biden apologized in response and took his statement back:

You’re right, Cynthia. I was making a point in a foreign policy context, that under normal circumstances a Vice President wouldn’t be given a silent reaction on the world stage.

But there is nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights, and that includes the Vice President.

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 28, 2019