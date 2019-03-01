Joe Biden Apologizes For Calling Mike Pence 'A Decent Guy'

Potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden apologized on Thursday for referring to Vice President Mike Pence as “a decent guy.”

Biden made the “decent guy” comment earlier in the day while speaking in Omaha, Nebraska:

Failed New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon attacked Biden on Twitter after hearing his comments:

Biden apologized in response and took his statement back:


