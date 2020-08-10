Joe Biden, Brian Stelter, and a Monkey!

CNN host Brian Stelter attempted to give his viewers what he called, “a reality check about the alternative reality,” of right-wing media.

Stelter claimed conservative media exists only to tear down Presidential hopeful Joe Biden, failing to see any irony in the claim.

The CNN anchor slammed conservative media figures for repeatedly claiming Joe Biden is mentally and physically deteriorating, saying, “This is negative partisanship in action.”

