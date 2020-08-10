Joe Biden, Brian Stelter, and a Monkey!

CNN host Brian Stelter attempted to give his viewers what he called, “a reality check about the alternative reality,” of right-wing media.

Stelter claimed conservative media exists only to tear down Presidential hopeful Joe Biden, failing to see any irony in the claim.

The CNN anchor slammed conservative media figures for repeatedly claiming Joe Biden is mentally and physically deteriorating, saying, “This is negative partisanship in action.”

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Chicago Rioting Continues: Watch Looters Raid Shop In Front Of SWAT Unit

Chicago Rioting Continues: Watch Looters Raid Shop In Front Of SWAT Unit

U.S. News
Comments
Fauci The Fraud

Fauci The Fraud

U.S. News
Comments

The Democratic Panic Ratchets Up

U.S. News
comments

Brian Stelter’s Fantasy Funtime!

U.S. News
comments

Poll: Majority of Americans Think Biden Unlikely to Finish 4 Year Term in White House

U.S. News
comments

Comments