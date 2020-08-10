Joe Biden, Brian Stelter, And a Monkey!

CNN host Brian Stelter attempted to give his viewers what he called “a reality check about the alternative reality” of right-wing media, which he said exists to tear down presidential hopeful Joe Biden, failing to see any irony in the claim.



Shelter slammed conservative media figures for repeatedly claiming that Joe Biden is mentally and physically deteriorating.

