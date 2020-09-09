Joe Biden Bumbles Through Another Awkward Campaign Speech, Takes No Questions

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden stumbled through another weak speech during a campaign stop in Michigan, coughing throughout while attacking President Trump and then wrapping up without taking questions.

Speaking in Warren on Wednesday to deliver a Trumpesque “Made In America” event, Biden attacked Trump for “lying” about the coronavirus, referring to audio of Trump telling liberal journalist Bob Woodward he downplayed the virus to prevent panic.

It didn’t take long for Biden to utter another meandering, nonsensical sentence about Trump’s America First policies.

At one point during his speech, Biden defended globalism while at the same time claiming he would revive American manufacturing, which received a few solitary claps from the audience.

Biden was also seen frequently coughing into his hand while speaking.

After his speech, the Democrat nominee quickly left the podium without taking a single question.

All in all, another predictable appearance by the ailing Democrat candidate.

Owen Shroyer And DeAnna Lorraine watch as Trump concludes his second rally of the day, as Biden is barely able to stay away through his garden party interview with an audience of four people.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Watch Live: Press Sec McEnany Lays Out Trump's Foreign Policy Victories, Including Ending Wars In Middle East

Watch Live: Press Sec McEnany Lays Out Trump’s Foreign Policy Victories, Including Ending Wars In Middle East

Government
Comments
Proposal to rename Senate building after John McCain gets mocked from both left and right

Proposal to rename Senate building after John McCain gets mocked from both left and right

Government
Comments

FNC’s Carlson: Democrats Leveraged Fear of Virus to Gain Political Power — ‘This Isn’t Science, It’s Dystopia’

Government
comments

San Fran Officials Using Government Gyms While Private Gyms Remain Shut

Government
comments

University Defends Course on ‘How to Overthrow the State’

Government
comments

Comments