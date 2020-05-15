Joe Biden Claims Coronavirus ‘Cost More than 85,000 Jobs … Lives of Millions of People’

Image Credits: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images.

Joe Biden marred his facts on Thursday during a virtual roundtable with three governors supporting his campaign.

While speaking with Govs. Ned Lamont (D-CT), Phil Murphy (D-NJ), and Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), Biden said, “We’re in the middle of a pandemic that has cost us more than 85,000 jobs as of today. Lives of millions of people, millions of people, millions of jobs.”

To date, there have been 85,066 deaths in American blamed on COVID-19, and over 1.4 million cases in the U.S., according to Reuters. There have been 300,798 deaths globally, arcgis.com reported.

Over 26 million jobs have been lost for U.S. workers in the five weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began, according to NPR.

President Trump said that he was mobilizing the military to inoculate most of the population against COVID-19 with a vaccination that has not even gone into production yet.

