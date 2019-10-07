Joe Biden Donors Gather for Emergency Closed-Door Meeting as Campaign Loses Steam

Joe Biden’s top political donors gathered for an emergency closed-door meeting this weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as his campaign falls behind rivals in both funds and polling.

The New York Times was first to report the meeting on Sunday, noting the financiers were treated to a behind-the-scenes view of the campaign’s headquarters and strategy, including a private address by the former vice president.

“In a sign of the attendees’ significant financial firepower, Mr. Biden himself addressed the several dozen donors who came to the retreat on Saturday, rallying them for 45 minutes about the months ahead, people there said,” the Times reported. “The campaign kept the session with Mr. Biden behind closed doors, despite pledging to open them to the press.”

The meeting comes as the campaign is besieged by questions over Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine as well as polls showing the former vice president is no longer the frontrunner among 2020 Democrats. Biden, who once led the field by as much 26 percentage points, now trails Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in the early states of Iowaand New Hampshire.

Adding to the campaign’s trouble is the fact that their fundraising numbers were eclipsedthis quarter not only by Warren but also Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg — who polled significantly below the former vice president.

