Joe Biden Forgets Word for ‘Coronavirus’, Loses Train of Thought

Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden again stumbled through a television interview that aired Saturday.

At one moment, Biden struggled to remember the name of coronavirus during the recorded Politics Nation appearance.

WATCH: Joe Biden struggles to remember the name of the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/MWS8KiJn9w — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) May 2, 2020

“Everyone who, in fact, gets— is found to have the, uh, the, uh, the COVID, uh, 19 virus,” he told host Al Sharpton.

Another time, Biden awkwardly lost his train of thought.

“Look, uh, I, I, I just, if, if— if we hadn’t had the circumstances that occurred last election, we’d have a woman president now,” he said.

“I’d be out campaigning for the reelection of Hillary Clinton.”



Owen and Harrison comment on the awkward interview of Joe Biden and Mika Brzezinski.

In another instance, Biden attacked Trump, but couldn’t remember where he allegedly got his information.

Joe Biden to Al Sharpton: "I apologize for not remembering." No wonder Joe Biden later appeared to resort to a teleprompter in this "interview." pic.twitter.com/4K1GmPIBve — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 2, 2020

His cognitive missteps seemed to come and go, and it could have been because he was, the Trump campaign claimed, reading some answers.

WATCH: Joe Biden appears to read prepared answers to questions in MSNBC interview. pic.twitter.com/tbUO1SOjiw — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) May 2, 2020

