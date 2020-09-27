Joe Biden Goes Into Hiding 2 Days Before First Presidential Debate -- Watch Live!

Owen Shroyer breaks down the upcoming presidential debate between President Trump and Democrat candidate Joe Biden, and whether the Democrats will actually still move forward with putting Biden head-to-head with Trump for 90 uninterrupted minutes. He’ll also discuss nomination of Amy Coney Barrett and what it means for politics over the next few weeks, including the election itself.

