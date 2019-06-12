Joe Biden: "I Think I’m Either Low IQ or Slow — I Don’t Know"

Joe Biden tried to own President Trump’s insults against him by repeating them back to a crowd when he remarked, “I think I’m either low IQ or slow — I don’t know”.

The result was somewhat embarrassing.

“I think I’m either low IQ or slow—I don’t know what I am. Slow Joe Biden? Give me a break,” Biden said. “This is like out of Alice in Wonderland.”

Members of the audience appeared bored, with one looking at his phone and another staring at the floor.

“The first rule of politics is to not reinforce your opponent’s attacks by repeating them,” commented Kyle Olsen. “Despite being in elective politics for the last 50 years, Joe Biden apparently didn’t get that memo.”

Although many refer to Biden as “Creepy Uncle Joe,” Trump seems to prefer “Sleepy Joe,” which is probably a consequence of his “low energy” jibe against Jeb Bush working so well during the last campaign.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

Video: Migrants From Ebola-Stricken Congo Marched Through Streets of San Antonio

Video: Migrants From Ebola-Stricken Congo Marched Through Streets of San Antonio

U.S. News
Comments
Trump is More Popular Amongst Blacks & Hispanics Than He Was in 2016

Trump is More Popular Amongst Blacks & Hispanics Than He Was in 2016

U.S. News
Comments

Pelosi: Impeaching Trump “About Patriotism To Our Country”

U.S. News
comments

After Appearing on His Show 30 Times, Now Letterman Says Trump is a “Psychotic Soulless Bastard”

U.S. News
comments

Video: Rainbow Snatch Goes To Pride

U.S. News
comments

Comments