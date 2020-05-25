Joe Biden Is A Joke

We are 161 days out from the election and Joe Biden wants you to know that he will beat Joe Biden.

Biden has set himself up for disaster; he is clearly an old school racist from a bygone era and his latest statements have created a never-ending storm of criticism.

Democrats are scrambling to normalize the damage, promoting questionable poll numbers as their schizophrenic ideology clashes, regardless that everyone knows Joe Biden doesn’t stand a chance.

We are all just patiently awaiting what will be the most embarrassing Presidential debate in U.S. History.

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Trump Transforms The VA

Trump Transforms The VA

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Woman Driven Out of Grocery Store by Angry Mob For Not Wearing a Mask

Video: Woman Driven Out of Grocery Store by Angry Mob For Not Wearing a Mask

U.S. News
Comments

California Hospital Records More Suicides Than Coronavirus Deaths During Lockdown

U.S. News
comments

Ex-Trumpist Ann Coulter Trashed Online as She Rips ‘Disloyal Actual Retard’ Trump in Twitter Rant

U.S. News
comments

Detroit Nursing Home Attacker Pleads Not Guilty; Allegedly Robbed Victim After Beating Him

U.S. News
comments

Comments