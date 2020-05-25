Joe Biden Is A Joke

We are 161 days out from the election and Joe Biden wants you to know that he will beat Joe Biden.

Biden has set himself up for disaster; he is clearly an old school racist from a bygone era and his latest statements have created a never-ending storm of criticism.

Democrats are scrambling to normalize the damage, promoting questionable poll numbers as their schizophrenic ideology clashes, regardless that everyone knows Joe Biden doesn’t stand a chance.

We are all just patiently awaiting what will be the most embarrassing Presidential debate in U.S. History.

