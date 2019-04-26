Joe Biden is Getting Savaged in The Comment Section of His Announcement Video

It’s likely just a matter of time before Joe Biden’s staff decides to close the comment section of his cringeworthy 2020 presidential campaign announcement video on YouTube.

Here’s the top comment on the video as of early Friday morning:

It goes on like that forever.

Incidentally, as many of the comments alluded to, YouTube’s new search algorithm made it nearly impossible to find.


“Creepy Uncle Joe” has released his first campaign video accusing President Trump of supporting neo-Nazi’s. Alex breaks down this fake news narrative in epic style.


