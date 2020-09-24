Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Tweet: ‘Say Her Name’ amid Street Protests

The Democratic candidate for president and his running mate tweeted the street slogan, “Say Her Name,” amid a wave of raucous and sometimes violent protests from coast to coast.

The protests and tweets came after a grand jury in Kentucky did not recommend murder charges against several police officers for the March 2020 shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The announcement prompted sharp objections and triggered a wave of national protests.

The tweets by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did not mention the protests, which included some violence and shooting.

We must continue to speak Breonna Taylor’s name, support her family still in grieving, and never give up on ensuring the full promise of America for every American. https://t.co/KJU21tQq4B — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 24, 2020

Tonight, I’m thinking of Breonna Taylor’s family who is still grieving the loss of a daughter and sister. We must never stop speaking Breonna’s name as we work to reform our justice system, including overhauling no-knock warrants. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 24, 2020

The slogan, “Say Her Name” or “Say His Name,” is frequently used to rally protesters against police and local governments.

“Launched in December 2014 … The #SayHerName campaign brings awareness to the often invisible names and stories of Black women and girls who have been victimized by racist police violence, and provides support to their families,” according to a website run by the African American Policy Forum.

