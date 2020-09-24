Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Tweet: ‘Say Her Name’ amid Street Protests

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

The Democratic candidate for president and his running mate tweeted the street slogan, “Say Her Name,” amid a wave of raucous and sometimes violent protests from coast to coast.

The protests and tweets came after a grand jury in Kentucky did not recommend murder charges against several police officers for the March 2020 shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The announcement prompted sharp objections and triggered a wave of national protests.

The tweets by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did not mention the protests, which included some violence and shooting.

The slogan, “Say Her Name” or “Say His Name,” is frequently used to rally protesters against police and local governments.

“Launched in December 2014 … The #SayHerName campaign brings awareness to the often invisible names and stories of Black women and girls who have been victimized by racist police violence, and provides support to their families,” according to a website run by the African American Policy Forum.

