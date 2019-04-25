Joe Biden Launches His Campaign on the Lie That Trump Said Neo-Nazis Were "Very Fine People"

Joe Biden launched his presidential campaign on the proven lie that Donald Trump said Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville were “very fine people”.

“He said there were, quote, ‘Some very fine people on both sides,’” said Biden in his campaign video. “Very fine people on both sides? With those words the president of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it and in that moment I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any other I’d seen in my lifetime,” added the former Vice President.

However, as is manifestly provable, Trump never referred to neo-nazis as “very fine people” and openly condemned them on numerous occasions.

The hoax is based on the president’s Trump Tower press conference when he was asked to respond to the tragic events in Charlottesville.

“Excuse me, they didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides,” said Trump, before making it clear that he was referring to people protesting against the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee,” not alt-right white supremacists who subsequently hijacked the demonstration.

Trump specifically went on to condemn the alt-right mob and made it clear he was not referring to them with his “very fine people” line.

“I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally,” said Trump in the same press conference.

“Trump made clear several times during the conference that he was referring specifically to those who had showed up to demonstrate against the statue’s removal and that he otherwise condemned the white supremacists,” writes the Washington Examiner’s Eddie Scarry.

Real Clear Politics’ Steve Cortes also carefully explains in his article how, “Despite the clear evidence of Trump’s statements regarding Charlottesville, major media figures insist on spreading the calumny that Trump called neo-Nazis “fine people.” The only explanation for such a repeated falsehood is abject laziness or willful deception.”

Trump never referred to neo-nazis as “very fine people” and specifically condemned them on multiple occasions.

The entire foundation of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is built on a proven hoax.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71