Joe Biden Mocks Reporter for Asking About Son’s Love Child: ‘Classy’

Joe Biden mocked a reporter on Thursday for asking about revelations that his youngest son, Hunter, fathered a child out of wedlock with an Arkansas woman.

The former vice president, who has a history of refusing to discuss issues realting to his family, was asked by a reporter from Fox News to comment on court documents released Wednesday in an Arkansas paternity case lodged against Hunter Biden.

The documents, which included a DNA test, indicated the younger Biden was the biological father of a child born in August 2018 to Lunden Alexis Roberts, a native of Batesville, Arkansas. Roberts, who claims to have been in a relationship with Hunter Biden, filed the suit in May, requesting paternity and child support. Hunter Biden, for his part, has denied fathering the child since the suit became became public.

Despite the situation playing publicly, the former vice president was unwilling to acknowledge his newest grandchild on Thursday.

.@JoeBiden lashes out at a reporter who asked about his son's paternity test results. source: https://t.co/xrcKmtYFqv pic.twitter.com/ZCVoBn8H1S — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 21, 2019

