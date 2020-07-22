Joe Biden Now a Suspect in Ukraine Corruption Scandal

Alex Jones breaks down the latest developments in the Joe/Hunter Biden Ukraine corruption scandal that is set to disrupt Joe Biden’s campaign.



Former Vice President Joe Biden is now a criminal suspect in Ukraine in a case involving his son Hunter and Burisma Holdings, a major Ukrainian natural gas producer.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) claimed President Trump will be leaving the White House “whether he knows it yet, or not.”

