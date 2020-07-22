Joe Biden Now a Suspect in Ukraine Corruption Scandal

Image Credits: Pool / Pool / Getty.

Alex Jones breaks down the latest developments in the Joe/Hunter Biden Ukraine corruption scandal that is set to disrupt Joe Biden’s campaign.


Former Vice President Joe Biden is now a criminal suspect in Ukraine in a case involving his son Hunter and Burisma Holdings, a major Ukrainian natural gas producer.

Don’t miss:


House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) claimed President Trump will be leaving the White House “whether he knows it yet, or not.”

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Trump Must Go Beyond ChiComs & Hold Fauci/Gates Accountable for Pandemic Hoax

Trump Must Go Beyond ChiComs & Hold Fauci/Gates Accountable for Pandemic Hoax

Special Reports
Comments
5G Induces Coronavirus: Shocking Scientific Study - Watch Live!

5G Induces Coronavirus: Shocking Scientific Study – Watch Live!

Special Reports
Comments

Send in the Feds: Trump Moves In On Law and Order

Special Reports
Comments

Dems Announce Illegal Plan To Forcefully Remove Trump From Office And Martial Law

Special Reports
Comments

CDC Hoping July Effect Increases COVID-19 Deaths

Special Reports
Comments

Comments