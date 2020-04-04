Joe Biden Now Supports Trump’s China Travel Ban He Said Was ‘Hysterical Xenophobia’

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Democrat presidential front runner Joe Biden now supports President Trump’s ban on travel from China.

The day after Trump announced the ban in late January, Biden posted a tweet claiming actions need to be taken in the name of “science,” and not with Trump’s alleged “record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering.”

During a campaign event in Fort Madison, Iowa, on January 31, Biden referred to the action as “hysterical xenophobia,” according to Grabien.

But now, Biden’s campaign said he supports the ban.

“Joe Biden supports travel bans that are guided by medical experts, advocated by public health officials, and backed by a full strategy,” Kate Bedingfeld, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, told CNN.

