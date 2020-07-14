Joe Biden Quotes Mao Zedong - Senior Adviser Called Mao ‘Favorite Political Philosopher’

Former Vice President Joe Biden used a quote made famous by the late Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong in an online fundraiser with Valerie Jarrett, former President Barack Obama’s chief White House adviser, on Monday evening.

As the Washington Examiner notes:

Joe Biden cited a quote made famous by Chinese communist dictator Mao Zedong during a digital fundraising speech with former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett. “We’ve got to get real economic relief into women’s hands now,” Biden said on Monday evening to the 14 wealthy donors who attended the digital fundraising session.

