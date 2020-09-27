Joe Biden Refuses To Say Whether He'll Stack Court, Take Pre-Debate Drug Test

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden refused to answer most of the questions given to him during a speech imploring Republicans not to confirm judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

After giving a short speech in Delaware Sunday responding to Barrett’s nomination, Biden was asked three questions, and refused to answer two of them.

Biden was first asked if he’d consider packing the Supreme Court if he won the election, but he dodged the question, saying his answer would become a “big issue.”

“If I were to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to that, that becomes a big issue, that’s the headline here,” Biden said.

A reporter then asked if Biden would accept Trump’s challenge to take a drug test before the first presidential debate this Tuesday, which Biden again refused to answer.

“He’s almost…no, I have no comment,” Biden said.

Trump brought up Biden’s cognitive issues while addressing the press on Sunday, and on Twitter called for Biden to take a drug test.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also,” Trump tweeted.

The first presidential debate is set for Tuesday, September 29th in Cleveland, Ohio, where Fox News host Chris Wallace will moderate.

Watch Biden’s full remarks below:

