Joe Biden Releases Ad Touting Charlottesville ‘Very Fine People’ Hoax

Former Vice President Joe Biden has returned to the hoax with which he launched his presidential campaign last April, falsely suggesting President Donald Trump called white supremacists in Charlottesville “very fine people.”

In an ad launched on Twitter Wednesday evening (see below), Biden claims that Trump referred to torch-waving white supremacists and neo-Nazis as “very fine people,” calling the president “poison to our [national] soul.”

Last year, Biden announced his run for the presidency in a YouTube video in which he claimed to be motivated by Trump’s comments on the August 2017 riots in Charlottesville. Biden said:

And that’s when we heard the words of the President of the United States that stunned the world and shocked the conscience of this nation. He said there were, quote, some “very fine people on both sides.” Very fine people on both sides? With those words, the president of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate, and those with the courage to stand against it. And in that moment, I knew that the threat to this nation was unlike any I had every seen in my lifetime.

Biden’s claim was untrue. Trump condemned the violence in Charlottesville immediately, including violence by left-wing activists. He also delivered a special televised statement from the White House in which he singled out racists including the “KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups.” And at a press conference in Trump Tower, he specifically attacked the neo-Nazis and white supremacists, saying they should be “condemned totally.”

